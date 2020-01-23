Brokerages Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25. Mohawk Industries posted earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $11.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share.

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Shares of MHK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.19. The company had a trading volume of 612,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,275. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average of $132.12. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $108.93 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $4,002,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,405 shares of company stock worth $6,703,341. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 294.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,066.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

