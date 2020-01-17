Brokerages Expect NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.29 Million

Analysts expect NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) to report $97.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.10 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $91.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $350.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.50 million to $351.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $375.33 million, with estimates ranging from $355.90 million to $401.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $92.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NPTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.82.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,111 shares of company stock worth $620,317 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 500,537 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NPTN traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 799,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,080. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $425.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

