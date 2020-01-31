Brokerages Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 331.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $5.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.58.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $1,022,263.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,899,922.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,347.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,465 shares of company stock worth $4,237,168. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBIX traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.51. 393,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 597.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.19. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

