Brokerages Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $260.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens set a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com