Brokerages Expect Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Niu Technologies’ rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Niu Technologies an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have commented on NIU shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

NIU stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 437,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.19 million, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.56 million during the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Yiheng Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 3,533,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after buying an additional 574,135 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,347,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

