Brokerages Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. Nordstrom reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $3,185,849.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,605,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 in the last ninety days. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 38.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,478,000 after acquiring an additional 517,324 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Nordstrom by 208.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 380,498 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,815 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after acquiring an additional 543,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $38.52. 1,642,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,869. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

