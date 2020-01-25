Brokerages Expect null (NYSE:SVC) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect that null (NYSE:SVC) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for null’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.91. null posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that null will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow null.

Shares of NYSE:SVC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.06. 1,136,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,331. null has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80.

null Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that was founded through an initial public offering in 1995. As of September 20, 2019, SVC owns 328 hotels and owns or leases 945 retail focused net lease properties located throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

