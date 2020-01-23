Brokerages Expect Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Old Republic International’s rating score has declined by 16.5% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Old Republic International an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

ORI opened at $22.94 on Monday. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Calderon Alberto sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $1,655,430.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 600 shares of company stock worth $13,508. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,428,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,469 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,375,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,043 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,215,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,645,000 after purchasing an additional 923,589 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,093,000 after purchasing an additional 655,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,466,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $748,972,000 after purchasing an additional 612,203 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

