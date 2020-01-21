Brokerages Expect On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. On Deck Capital posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow On Deck Capital.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $112.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ONDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens set a $5.00 target price on On Deck Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

ONDK stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. On Deck Capital has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 266.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 176.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

