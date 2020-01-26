Brokerages Expect On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) to report $114.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.36 million. On Deck Capital posted sales of $109.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full-year sales of $445.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $448.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $479.26 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $492.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for On Deck Capital.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $112.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ONDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens set a $5.00 target price on On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE:ONDK traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.17. 223,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 16.50 and a quick ratio of 16.50. On Deck Capital has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a market cap of $296.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONDK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in On Deck Capital by 3,613.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 1,484,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,886,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,251,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 852,971 shares during the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

