Brokerages Expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Post -$0.67 EPS

Analysts expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) to report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.63). OptiNose posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 137.60% and a negative net margin of 419.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OPTN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $8.82. 383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,887. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in OptiNose by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in OptiNose by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

