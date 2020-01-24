Brokerages Expect Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) to Post $0.38 EPS

Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $19.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.38 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pacific City Financial an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific City Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, insider Justin Chon sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $33,692.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific City Financial by 128.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pacific City Financial by 64.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Pacific City Financial by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Pacific City Financial by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pacific City Financial by 241.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacific City Financial stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $15.47. 9,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,991. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. Pacific City Financial has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

