Brokerages Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Post $1.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Park-Ohio reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.20 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Park-Ohio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $616,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $219,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 996,436 shares in the company, valued at $33,181,318.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $418,690. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 16.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 407,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKOH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.65. 928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.32. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

