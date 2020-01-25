Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Phillips 66 reported earnings of $4.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $8.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.74 to $10.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,256 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 248.3% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after purchasing an additional 750,499 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $47,594,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

