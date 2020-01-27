Brokerages Expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of PHR stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,382. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.11. Phreesia has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Phreesia news, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $48,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $8,742,322.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth approximately $29,435,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth approximately $11,955,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,881,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth approximately $4,848,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

