Brokerages Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.17 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In related news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $150,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

