Brokerages Expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Pure Storage posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,848.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

