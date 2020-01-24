Brokerages Expect Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Brokerages expect Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) to post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ra Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.64). Ra Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ra Pharmaceuticals.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on RARX. Robert W. Baird cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Svb Leerink lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $497,435.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,060.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $107,577.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $215,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,760 shares of company stock worth $1,206,816 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 53,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 27,519 shares during the period.

Ra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.73 and a current ratio of 25.73. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.46.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

