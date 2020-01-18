Brokerages Expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.65 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RNGR shares. Barclays set a $7.00 price target on Ranger Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ranger Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

NYSE:RNGR opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

