Brokerages Expect Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.56 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) will report sales of $31.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.20 million. Safehold posted sales of $14.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $95.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.72 million to $98.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $178.93 million, with estimates ranging from $178.45 million to $179.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 32.27%.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research report on Sunday, October 13th.

In other Safehold news, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $105,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,096. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $770,784.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 73,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,907. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 918.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. 21.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Safehold stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.95. 425,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,253. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. Safehold has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $44.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

