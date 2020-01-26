Brokerages Expect Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Schneider National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Schneider National posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Schneider National.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

SNDR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.73.

NYSE SNDR traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 300,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,052. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Schneider National has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other Schneider National news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $191,920.00. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

