Brokerages Expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) to Post $1.31 EPS

Brokerages predict that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will announce $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.40. Science Applications International reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.22. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $64.39 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

