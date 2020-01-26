Brokerages Expect Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.46. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $7.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,203,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,407. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day moving average of $93.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

