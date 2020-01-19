Brokerages Expect SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). SM Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.68 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

SM has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 3.08. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 77.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 739,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 258,737 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,055,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 80,619 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 24,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,334,776 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,433,000 after buying an additional 2,921,362 shares in the last quarter.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

