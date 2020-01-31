Brokerages Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.56 Million

Brokerages expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will announce $42.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.89 million and the lowest is $39.13 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $57.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $221.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.96 million to $224.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $203.54 million, with estimates ranging from $168.08 million to $230.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $16.00 target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.78.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Company insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 35,177 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $696,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SOI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,793. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $557.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.80. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

