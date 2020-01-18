Brokerages Expect SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.36. SpartanNash reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 25,452 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 18,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 220,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

