Brokerages Expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report $3.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $1.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $19.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.12 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $19.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 287.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 187.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 56,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

