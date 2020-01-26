Brokerages Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Post $2.16 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $9.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.48. 1,008,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.98. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $118.61 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.66.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $2,560,044.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,544.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $3,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,540,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,720 shares of company stock worth $9,846,273. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14,464.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,377 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,641,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 468.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,436,000 after purchasing an additional 322,009 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,053,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 242,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 226,114 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

