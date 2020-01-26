Brokerages Expect StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for StealthGas’ earnings. StealthGas posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that StealthGas will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow StealthGas.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GASS. TheStreet upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the third quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,241,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 256,471 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its stake in StealthGas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 604,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. 138,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,886. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $132.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

