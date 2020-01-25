Brokerages Expect Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $452.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce $452.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $455.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $451.01 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $370.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

In other Stitch Fix news, CFO Paul Yee sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 335,954 shares of company stock worth $8,300,037. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 52.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $92,000. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFIX traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $22.64. 1,304,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,874. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.08, a P/E/G ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $37.72.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

