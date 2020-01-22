Brokerages Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post $4.59 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.80 and the lowest is $4.32. SVB Financial Group reported earnings of $5.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $21.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.90 to $21.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $19.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.55 to $21.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.67.

SIVB opened at $254.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $183.04 and a 1 year high of $259.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.21.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,000.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $224,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,541 shares of company stock worth $3,957,276. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22,290.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 276,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,247.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 231,904 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 75.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,708,000 after purchasing an additional 179,108 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,038,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,157,000 after purchasing an additional 175,687 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

