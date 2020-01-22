Brokerages Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Post $3.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to announce earnings of $3.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings of $3.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $12.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $13.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $337.26 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $235.90 and a 12-month high of $341.71. The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 982,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 945.5% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 230.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,453.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 35,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,772.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

