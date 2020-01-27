Brokerages Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $673.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report sales of $673.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $669.75 million to $683.40 million. TransUnion posted sales of $613.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransUnion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $58.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.22.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Neenan sold 40,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,241,815.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,648 shares of company stock valued at $10,392,726. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in TransUnion by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 287.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

