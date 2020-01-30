Brokerages Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Tyson Foods reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540 in the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,306,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.40.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

