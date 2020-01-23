Brokerages Expect Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $263.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.14 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,726,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,406,000 after buying an additional 5,384,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,885,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,994,000 after buying an additional 38,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,513,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after buying an additional 132,603 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at $12,392,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at $11,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,846,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,121. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.06%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com