Brokerages Expect Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) to report ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Urogen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.85). Urogen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.17) to ($4.97). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urogen Pharma.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20.

A number of analysts have commented on URGN shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 1,548 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,248.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 7,470 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $209,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,018 shares in the company, valued at $252,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,978 shares of company stock valued at $304,621 and sold 2,635 shares valued at $74,795. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 212,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

URGN stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.28. 4,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,554. The company has a market cap of $636.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07. Urogen Pharma has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $42.32.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urogen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com