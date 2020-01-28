Brokerages Expect US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.32 Million

Brokerages expect that US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) will report $427.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.34 million. US Xpress Enterprises reported sales of $469.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. US Xpress Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director Edward Hall Braman acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,488.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $69,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 34,494 shares of company stock valued at $158,823. Company insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 211.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 32,436 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,895. US Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $261.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

