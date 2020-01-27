Brokerages Expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.88 Million

Equities analysts expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to post sales of $174.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.25 million. USA Compression Partners reported sales of $171.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full-year sales of $693.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $686.30 million to $697.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $716.88 million, with estimates ranging from $706.14 million to $725.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 5.78%. USA Compression Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

USAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. UBS Group cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

USAC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.39. 368,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 819.91 and a beta of 1.29. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.37%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

