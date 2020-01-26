Brokerages Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In related news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $519,940.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,218.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $873,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,012.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,097 shares of company stock valued at $17,249,116 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,646,000 after buying an additional 502,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,469,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,771,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,487,000 after buying an additional 23,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25,700.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,070,000 after buying an additional 1,204,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 795,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,754,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $165.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.58. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $115.24 and a 52 week high of $165.95.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

