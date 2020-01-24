Brokerages Expect W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.77. W. R. Berkley reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised W. R. Berkley from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.96.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.38. 642,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,729. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 30,937.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,083.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

