Brokerages Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.27. WESCO International reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded WESCO International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on WESCO International from to and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 834,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 40.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 74,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 27,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,335. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.77.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

