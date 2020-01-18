Brokerages Expect Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.21. Whiting Petroleum reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLL. S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1,279.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 27,797 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 26.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 164.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 195,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth $4,595,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLL traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,572,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,287,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $510.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 3.28.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com