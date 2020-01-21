Brokerages Expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Worthington Industries posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WOR. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $353,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,538.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $36,960.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,107.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 74.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

WOR stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

