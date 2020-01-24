Brokerages Expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Wynn Resorts posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. BidaskClub lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Standpoint Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.28.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,152.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total value of $3,061,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,858,394.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,515,688 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $5.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.41. 261,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.08. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $102.03 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average is $123.00.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

