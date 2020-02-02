Brokerages Set $10.00 Target Price for Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.27) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pulmatrix an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PULM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

Shares of PULM opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.32. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.01.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Pulmatrix worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

