Brokerages Set $14.00 Price Target for PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL)

Shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PARINGA RESOURC/S an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

NASDAQ:PNRL remained flat at $$1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PARINGA RESOURC/S has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $9.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00.

PARINGA RESOURC/S Company Profile

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States.

