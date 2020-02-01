Brokerages Set $15.75 Price Target for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $15.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DASAN Zhone Solutions an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

DZSI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $16.00 target price on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

DZSI opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.05 million, a P/E ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. Equities research analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DASAN Zhone Solutions news, COO Philip Yim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Il Yung Kim bought 12,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $94,722.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,722.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 66.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the third quarter worth $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 438.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,145 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 13.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

