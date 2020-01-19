Brokerages Set $18.00 Price Target for First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Shares of First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Western Financial an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MYFW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Western Financial in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

First Western Financial stock remained flat at $$16.64 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

