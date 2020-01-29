Brokerages Set $22.50 Target Price for Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $22.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.25) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Immunovant an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMVT shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $15.82 on Friday. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

