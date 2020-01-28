Brokerages Set $24.00 Target Price for Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $24.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Blue Bird an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLBD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

BLBD opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $530.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.05. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $343.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 18,057.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 19.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Bird (BLBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com